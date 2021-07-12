GARDENER COLUMN: Enjoy July’s blooms while scouting for pests

“A lily or a rose never pretends, and its beauty is that it is what it is.”—Jiddu Krishnamurti. This past week has been a busy one for my gardens. My daylilies have started to bloom, and it looks like it going to be a spectacular display this year. They started a little earlier this year, so I’m hoping there will still be plenty of blooms for my daughter’s bridal shower being held in our garden at the end of the month. After they are done blooming, the daylilies can be cut back and divided if needed. If you still have perennial seeds you want to plant, finish up by the end of July. I want to accomplish quite a bit more in my garden before the end of the month, but we will see – sometimes I run out of time.