Leicester Are Close To Signing Ozan Kabak

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 18 days ago

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate this summer for £36million after the centre-back crisis last season.

It appears that Liverpool will be going into the 2021/22 Premier League season with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate as their centre-back options.

The signing has left no space for the three defenders who filled in for the injured first team players last season.

Youngster Rhys Williams is set to be sent out on loan, Nat Phillips is apparently looking for first team football and Liverpool decided not to sign Schalke loanee, Ozan Kabak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ciqv_0auZTPdY00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool are said to want around £15million for Phillips. a lot of Premier League and Championship sides are interested after his impressive display last season.

His partner in crime, Ozan Kabak, was not fortunate enough to keep his place in the Liverpool team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeeVA_0auZTPdY00
(Photo by Ruben Albarran /Pressinphoto / Icon Sport)

Liverpool had the option to buy Kabak for £18million after his six month loan but they decided not to activate it.

According to Bild, Jurgen Klopp was the one who 'cancelled' the move for the Turkish defender.

Kabak was rated by Liverpool fans and he was even given his own song. He clearly loves Liverpool but it seems like a permanent transfer is very unlikely to happen.

However, Kabak's time in the Premier League isn't over. It was reported that Newcastle, Leicester City and Tottenham were all interested in signing the 21-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0uFo_0auZTPdY00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It looks like Brendan Rodger's side have come out winners for his signature though.

Kabak has been given the week off by Schalke to sort his future out as they look to cash-in on their prized possession after being relegated.

Furkan Bozoğlu has claimed that his move to Leicester is imminent.

Reports are also coming out saying that the deal is worth around £12million. A bargain for Ozan.

It's a shame to see him not join Liverpool but he was going to be fifth choice at Liverpool and he deserves to get some game time at the top level.

