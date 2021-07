Combat has come a long way since the original The Legend of Zelda for the NES. Combat originally required only one button for the sword and another to use an equipped item. For awhile after, combat evolved steadily. The spin attack was introduced in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and eventually special techniques would also appear in games like Twilight Princess and The Minish Cap. Overall though, combat in Zelda was fairly simple up until the Wii’s release.