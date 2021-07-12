Prince William County is offering its libraries as cooling centers today, Tuesday due to excessive heat
Prince William County libraries will be open and available today and tomorrow to residents needing refuge from the excessive heat. The county offers resources to help residents stay cool when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher. A high of 95 is expected today, while a high of 96 is predicted for Tuesday. During both days, the heat index is expected to reach the 105-degree range, according to a Prince William County news release.www.princewilliamtimes.com
