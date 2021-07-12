Cancel
Starz renews 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' for a second season

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43N02H_0auZSz6x00
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" star Patina Miller arrives at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in November 2015. Starz has renewed "Power Book III" for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a second season ahead of the show's series premiere on Sunday.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel series that takes place in South Jamaica Queens, N.Y., in the early 90s. The show follows a younger Kanan Stark, a character played by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson in the original Power.

Patina Miller stars as Kanan's mother Raquel 'Raq' Thomas. Mekai Curtis stars as Kanan Stark.

Co-stars include Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell and Lovie Simone with Quincy Brown recurring. Antonio Ortiz who portrays Shawn 'Famous' Figueroa, is being upgraded to series regular for Season 2.

Creator Sascha Penn is returning as showrunner for Season 2 and is executive producing along with Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp.

"One season isn't enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature. The anticipation globally for more of the Power universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue," Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz said in a statement.

Starz is also developing Power Book IV: Force, which will follow Joseph Sikora reprising his role as Tommy Egan who leaves New York for good.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

