Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Couple gets engaged at Deer District during Game 3 of NBA Finals

Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BChHR_0auZSuhK00

For Julianne Williams and Kendrick Perkins, Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee was much more than a Bucks game. It was the night they got engaged.

The couple went on their first date two years ago at a Bucks game, so Kendrick thought Game 3 at the Deer District would be a perfect moment to propose.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

"When we first met, I invited him to a Bucks game in Houston where we lived," Julianne says. "It was our first date. And. now we're here."

"What other year to do it than now, right?" Kendrick added.

We wish Kendrick and Julianne many more happy memories at the Deer District!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Perkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Bucks#Deer#Typo#Fiserv Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry signs with Heat in piece from The Athletic

Kyle Lowry will certainly be on the radar of the Miami Heat this offseason. Most believe he will leave Toronto this offseason, but the question is where will he choose to go?. Many teams will enter the sweepstakes. Lowry is an All-Star caliber, veteran point guard who has the ability to immediately impact winning.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...

Comments / 1

Community Policy