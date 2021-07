Year one of Lane Kiffin had to be considered a success for Ole Miss football as the Rebels went 5-5 with a big Outback Bowl win over a breakout Indiana team. Ole Miss won four of its last five games, beating teams like Vanderbilt and South Carolina by double figures. They lost to LSU by just five in the regular-season finale in Baton Rouge and they were oh so close to finishing the year on a five-game winning streak and with a 6-4 record.