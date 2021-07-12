Cancel
Rep. Kinzinger Warns GOP Is Hurt By Far Right Movement

wjol.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) An Illinois congressman is continuing to sound alarm bells about the direction of the Republican Party. Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press, GOP House member Adam Kinzinger says the party will “never be a national party again” if it continues to follow a far-right turn it has taken. He believes “the American people will find something to replace” the Republican party if it continues to stand for issues such as COVID vaccine hesitancy and virus denial, along with the belief that the January 6th Capitol attack was led by Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Kinzinger says he’s continuing to fight for the “soul of the Republican party,” and is calling on other GOP lawmakers to “actually stand up and tell your constituents the truth.”

