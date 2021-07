Rams HC Sean McVay said he thought the 49ers were going to take TE Kyle Pitts with the third overall pick. “I thought there was a possibility that Kyle was going to go Pitts at three,” McVay said Peter Schrager’s Flying Coach podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “In all seriousness, because he’s such a visionary. I’m telling you, I didn’t think it was going to be a crazy thought because you go back to when New England had the two-tight end set, and they were doing things totally different. You think about what Kittle. And then, the thing that makes sense is that, hey, Jimmy [Garoppolo’s] produced all the way. This isn’t a production thing. This is an availability thing that you’re saying, ‘We can’t have that,’ like, all the things.