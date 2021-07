When looking at the 2021 NHL Draft, there’s a Chicago Steel forward getting plenty of first-round hype around the league in Matthew Coronato. It’s well-deserved, Coronato is coming off an outstanding season playing alongside Montreal Canadiens prospect and record-setting USHL forward Sean Farrell as the Steel collected the Clark Cup. While Coronato is garnering the attention and will likely be gone by the time the Canadiens pick, one of his teammates, Mackie Samoskevich, could be ripe for the taking at the tail end of the opening night.