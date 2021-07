DeAngelo, a 25-year-old defenseman, receives $1 million. He had the final season of his contract bought out by the New York Rangers on July 25. "I think there's not going to have to be another chance because this is going to work out," DeAngelo said. "They've got a great culture down there, a great culture, from what I hear. I've been speaking with some of the players today and I know what I can bring hockeywise to the club as well. They needed a guy that plays like myself. Obviously, they just lost Dougie [Hamilton] today, and I kind of play a similar style in a sense. So I'm looking forward to getting down there. It's going to work."