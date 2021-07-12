Explore the Lost Lair in Grindstone’s Latest Update
A free update has arrived in Grindstone which introduces new levels along with new challenges. The Lost Lair update also brings new rewards and systems. The Lost Lair is actually an abandoned mine located in Grindstone Mountain, near the peak. This is the new locale that Jorj and players can explore when they have finished the main game. It seems, however, that an all too familiar enemy has made this new location their home. It’s now up to the players to bring them down for good.www.player.one
