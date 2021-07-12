Explore the Lost Lair in Grindstone’s Latest Update

Kenny Omega recently sat down with Wrestling Observer Radio to give a new update on AEW's first console video game. Information regarding the game has been scarce as other than a brief initial trailer, a quick look at Darby Allin's character design and the confirmation that Yuke's and WWF No Mercy director Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita will be developing the game. Omega told the outlet (h/t Fightful), "It's always great to be involved in both but video games are one of my greatest hobbies and passions. To be involved, not only in wrestling but wrestling video games, is really cool. To actually be so hands on, on an actual project, it's new to me and I'm dealing with it day-by-day. We've got a great team and a great support system. I've never gone to any meeting or any presentation feeling or acting like I know what I'm doing. I always make sure to ask everyone around me if my ideas or input is contributing in a positive way.