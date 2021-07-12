Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Exploring Northern California’s Declining Bull Kelp Forests Using Satellite Imagery

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelp forests in California have been in decline along the California coastline, with bull kelp [Nereocystis luetkeana] being especially sensitive to both climate change and an overabundance of sea urchins due to the 2013 sea star wasting disease [1]. Climate change is thought to be partially responsible for the degradation of these kelp forests but to what degree is still unknown. Researchers observed a period of persistent kelp loss from 2014–2019 along Northern California, and various West Coast institutions are investigating methods to enhance kelp monitoring efforts [3]. The purpose of this article is to investigate a subset of coastline thought to be affected, with publicly accessible tools and data.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Kelp#Satellite Imagery#3m#Gis#Usgs#Nasa#Rgb#Ndvi#Landsat 8#Landsat 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Science
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Python
Related
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...
California Stateamericanpeoplenews.com

NASA satellite photos show severity of California drought

As the West descends deeper into drought, climate and water experts are growing increasingly alarmed by California’s severely shriveling reservoirs. On Monday, Shasta Lake — the largest reservoir in the state — held a scant 1.57 million acre-feet of water, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, or about 35% of its capacity.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

You Can Ride America’s Largest Traveling Observation Wheel Here In Northern California Until 2025

Were you aware that America’s largest traveling observation wheel is currently located right here in Northern California? Here until 2025, this traveling attraction is definitely one that’s worth checking out. The massive rotating wheel serves as the perfect vantage point for taking in views of Golden Gate Park and all of San Francisco. Pack a […] The post You Can Ride America’s Largest Traveling Observation Wheel Here In Northern California Until 2025 appeared first on Only In Your State.
Petrolia, CAabc10.com

5.1 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

PETROLIA, Calif. — A 5.1 earthquake struck off the Northern California coast late Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before midnight and was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Eureka. The depth was just over 30 kilometers.
California StateMarin Independent Journal

Northern California’s Dixie Fire nears 200,000 acres

The largest wildfire burning in California is expected to make another dangerous run this week as high temperatures and gusty winds threaten to reignite smoldering fuels in the rough terrain and push sparks past containment lines. Roaring in remote parts of Butte and Plumas counties, the Dixie Fire had scorched...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Aerosols Have an Unexpected Effect in the Tropical Pacific Ocean, New Study Says

New research found that aerosols in the atmosphere might be keeping low temporarily ocean temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific. How’s that possible?. But such a discovery is clear evidence that the surprisingly modest warming reported in the tropical Pacific recently might be short-lived. Soon, the region could experience the worst-case scenario.
California StateBerkeleyan Online

California’s Drought is Getting Worse. In a Q&A, Laurel Larsen Explains How Data Science Can Help.

California is amidst a period of intensifying drought. As of July 8, Governor Gavin Newsrom (D-Calif.) had issued drought emergency declarations for 50 of the state's 58 counties and had urged local residents to voluntarily reduce their water use. Californians have seen dry periods like this before that prompted water scarcity concerns. But climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of these events, leading to increased public health and environmental concern.
Sciencekunc.org

'The Hidden Life Of Trees' Explores The Astonishing Ecology Of Forests

For most of Peter Wohlleben’s The Hidden Life of Trees, I sat with my jaw dropped and thought “Who knew?”. I never knew that a forest of spruce trees might be one organism, that trees might talk to each other, that the mushrooms growing under trees might be part of a community with those trees or that if you want a good, healthy diverse forest after an old one has been clear cut for timber, don’t replant, just leave it alone.
ComputersNature.com

A generalizable and accessible approach to machine learning with global satellite imagery

Combining satellite imagery with machine learning (SIML) has the potential to address global challenges by remotely estimating socioeconomic and environmental conditions in data-poor regions, yet the resource requirements of SIML limit its accessibility and use. We show that a single encoding of satellite imagery can generalize across diverse prediction tasks (e.g., forest cover, house price, road length). Our method achieves accuracy competitive with deep neural networks at orders of magnitude lower computational cost, scales globally, delivers label super-resolution predictions, and facilitates characterizations of uncertainty. Since image encodings are shared across tasks, they can be centrally computed and distributed to unlimited researchers, who need only fit a linear regression to their own ground truth data in order to achieve state-of-the-art SIML performance.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Climate change to fuel increase in human-wildlife conflict

With wildfires spreading across the parched Western U.S., severe floods in Europe and in the coming decade a potential surge in coastal flooding, 2021 could be a pivotal year in how governments, societies and families view the threat of climate change. Briana Abrahms, an assistant professor of biology at the...
California StateParadise Post

California drought: Here’s how to use 15% less water

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked California residents this month to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%. What does this number mean for an average household?. Based on 2020 estimates, an average household in the Bay Area of three individuals spends about 206 gallons of water per day. Reducing water use by 15% would mean using about 30 gallons less water per day.
Sciencetheenergymix.com

Scientists Scramble to Protect Kelp Forests from Heat Waves, Ecosystem Disruption

With kelp gaining recognition as “the ocean’s equivalent of trees,” decarbonizing oceans and providing critical habitat for aquatic species, scientists are racing to protect kelp forests from rising temperatures and disrupted ecosystems. With human emissions of carbon dioxide driving up ocean acidity, kelp forests play a critical role in protecting...
TravelMercury News

Lonely Planet’s top 9 hiking trails in Northern California

Earlier this year, Lonely Planet’s travel pros toted up a list of the Golden State’s 15 best hiking trails. It’s a glorious one, filled with Sierra trails and seaside jaunts, as well as volcanic and glacier-carved terrain, and it covers the entire state, from La Jolla’s Torrey Pines to the Pacific Crest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy