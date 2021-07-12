Exploring Northern California’s Declining Bull Kelp Forests Using Satellite Imagery

Kelp forests in California have been in decline along the California coastline, with bull kelp [Nereocystis luetkeana] being especially sensitive to both climate change and an overabundance of sea urchins due to the 2013 sea star wasting disease [1]. Climate change is thought to be partially responsible for the degradation of these kelp forests but to what degree is still unknown. Researchers observed a period of persistent kelp loss from 2014–2019 along Northern California, and various West Coast institutions are investigating methods to enhance kelp monitoring efforts [3]. The purpose of this article is to investigate a subset of coastline thought to be affected, with publicly accessible tools and data.