Out of all the treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, none are rarer than this one, so we’ll be looking at how to get Goddess Plumes since they are incredibly scarce compared to every other treasure present in the game. Despite the rarity of them, however, you will not need that many of them. There are only three items in the game that call for these so unless you want 8 fully upgraded quivers on your person for whatever reason, you’ll only need around two or three of them to upgrade everything. with that said, it can be hard to find those few if you don’t know where to look.