Will Black Widow Have Us Russian Back to Cinemas? – The Escapist Movie Podcast

By Jack Packard
Escapist Magazine
 18 days ago

The Escapist Movie Podcast Live airs live on Mondays at 2:00 p.m. ET. Find The Escapist Movie Podcast on Anchor by Spotify. Jack is a talented and very handsome comedian/video producer. He's worked with FunnyOrDie.com, RedLetterMedia, and previously was recorded on his video game show Previously Recorded. Jack now joins up with Escapist to shout into a camera and talk about himself in the third person.

www.escapistmagazine.com

MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Moviesgallupsun.com

‘Black Widow’ struggles to decide whether to be a spy movie or a superhero flick

This film will be released at theaters July 9. It will also be available through Disney+ with Premier Access. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it has now been more than two years since a movie based on a Marvel superhero has been released. For comic book fans, it has been a long wait, but a new title has finally arrived that officially kicks off a new phase in the comic book studio’s plans. “Black Widow” is a prequel based on the popular Russian spy who played a supporting role in many titles over the past decade. As expected, the action on display is fun to watch, but the story seems to be indecisive, attempting to combine elements of a more realistic spy movie with superhero elements thrown in.
MoviesPosted by
Z107.3

‘Black Widow’ Writer Felt ‘Super Guilty’ About Movie’s Post-Credits Scene

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Widow. The mid or post-credits scene is a Marvel trademark at this point. In these short vignettes, we often get a glimpse at what's to come in the future of the MCU. Black Widow, which was released in theaters earlier this July, is no exception. But when writer Eric Pearson was tackling the film's stinger ending, he couldn't help but feel guilty.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Movie Theaters Call Out Marvel For Putting ‘Black Widow’ on Disney Plus

Industry experts were shocked when Black Widow was beaten at the weekend box office by Space Jam: A New Legacy. But at least one group was apparently not surprised by this turn of events: Movie theater owners, who blamed the film’s big drop on Marvel and Disney’s strategy to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on their own Disney+ streaming service simultaneously.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Black Widow’ might have secretly introduced the MCU’s first mutant

Black Widow is available in theaters and online more than a year after its initial release date. The first MCU Phase 4 film delivers the Black Widow origin story several years late, but it’s still a stellar spy movie. It’s all set up in the Marvel universe, although this is less of a superhero story than others. That’s because the Black Widows are essentially super-assassins rather than full-fledged superheroes. The film has plenty of great Easter eggs that anchor it firmly in the Avengers timeline, as well as several hooks for the upcoming Phase 4 movies and shows. But one...
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Black Widow Kills and Loki Conquers | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast

Nick and Danny have been pruned so Jammer (@jamthewriter)and Jonesy (@sirjonesiest) tackle reviewing Black Widow and Loki in a Marvel centric episode of BGRtP. Along the way, they discuss The Fast and the Furious, YET AGAIN and various other non-Marvel tangents. Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast is about analyzing geekdom...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Writer Claps Back At Criticism Over Taskmaster Twist

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spoiler alert for Black Widow! Don't read on if you haven't seen Marvel's latest. Marvel’s first Phase 4 film Black Widow is finally in theaters, and available to...
MoviesWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: "Black Widow" and 2021 Emmy Nominations

It's been two years since the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released, and finally we're here, "Black Widow" has been released. Steven and Chandler are talking about it this week. Are Marvel movies still cool, or has the shine worn off? Also this week some more fun casting news for Indiana Jones 5, and Robert Downey Jr's next project has been announced. We're also covering the big stories out of the 2021 Emmy nominations. Sit back, relax, and and cue up this week's show for all this and more!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow’s Reportedly The Most-Pirated Movie Of The Pandemic Era

One of the inevitable side effects to come with the increased competition in the streaming wars is a significant uptick in piracy, and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves. After all, there aren’t a lot of people out there either willing or financially able to shell out for multiple platforms on a monthly basis, with the data showing that the average household subscribes to two services.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Cinema Owners Blame Disney For Poor ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Returns

Cinema owners in the US have blamed Disney+ for poor box office returns on Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ despite breaking records. ‘Black Widow’ smashed box office records in the pre pandemic area, earning a massive $80 million in cinemas and $60 million on Disney+ in its opening weekend. Even with this...
MoviesHavre Daily News

Mac on Movies: Marvel's "Black Widow" decent, but standard fare

I have been a fan of comic books and their movie adaptations since the first “Spider-Man” film featuring Tobey Maguire came out in 2002. I was roughly 7 or 8 years old then, so I understandably lost my mind. Fast-forward to the release of 2008’s “Iron Man” — the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviestheridgefieldpress.com

Review: Dynamic action in 'Black Widow' welcomes us back to movie theaters

Fifteen months after the world changed, movie studies still find that it's challenging to lure audiences back to theaters. After all, if we can see just about anything in the comfort of home, why would we sit in crowded auditoriums filled with seats where others recently sat?. But some movies...
Moviescodelist.biz

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson is living action cinema

Msometimes you know everything beforehand. If you buy a ticket for the latest James Bond movie, you’re hoping for two hours of crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes. Movies that deal with superheroes, on the other hand, are often surprises, because Marvel likes to have the cinematic adaptations of its comics told in different film genres. So “Spiderman” became a coming-of-age story, “Ant-Man” is about a thief coup, and the life of the former Russian contract killer Black Widow now surprises with crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes – a real spy thriller.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Here’s the correct Marvel movies watch order following Black Widow

With the recent release of Black Widow, there’s once again a new order to watch the Marvel movies. With 24 movies, 3 TV shows, and even more in the way, you might need a watch order to help make sense of the MCU. Like the Avengers, we’re here to save the day, with an updated watch order that’ll help you make sense of the MCU following Black Widow.

