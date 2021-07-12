Trump Got Slapped With a Fact-Check on Fox News. Yes, Fox News.

It turns out, there is a line at Fox News after all. After years of mind-bending Trump boosterism and months of giving a megaphone to scattershot conspiracies on vaccines and the 2020 election, against all odds, there is something so outrageous that Fox News won’t air it. This from the same network that earlier this month aired a segment on why slavery in America had nothing to do with race. Born again, however, the network has refused to run an ad from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a leading member of right-wing loonerati, for a cyber symposium that, Lindell told the Wall Street Journal, would totally “prove” that the mass manipulation of voting machines swung the 2020 election, stealing victory from former President Donald Trump.