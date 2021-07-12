Cancel
Trump Got Slapped With a Fact-Check on Fox News. Yes, Fox News.

Fox News has apparently decided it doesn’t need to be sued yet again for boosting false election claims. On Sunday, the network carried live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s headlining speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). To the surprise of no one, the former president repeated a bunch of falsehoods about how he actually won the election, and Fox News had to perform some legal ass-covering in real time.

