Lewis Hamilton is now just eight points behind Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 standings. Hamilton won Sunday's British Grand Prix after he was penalized 10 seconds for contact with Verstappen on the first lap of the race The contact between Hamilton's left-front tire and Verstappen's right rear sent Verstappen crashing into the wall and out of the race. Verstappen climbed from his car under his own power after the hard impact and was eventually taken to a local hospital for evaluation.