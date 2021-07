Seven finalists from across the country remain in the search for Austin's next police chief, the city announced July 26. Three months since applications for former police Chief Brian Manley's full-time replacement first opened, the selection process led by City Manager Spencer Cronk is now entering its final stages. With Austin's interim police Chief Joseph Chacon and six law enforcement officials from other cities' police departments remaining, Cronk said he will soon put the finalists through a round of interviews before making his selection.