Objection to Simply Essentials sale may reopen bidding for closed Charles City chicken processing plant

As anticipated, an objection has been filed against the proposed sale of the Simply Essentials plant in Charles City, by another company willing to pay a higher price. Wincorp International filed the objection last week in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Iowa, saying that it would pay $10 million for the closed chicken processing company’s assets, beating a $9.5 million offer that had already been accepted by the bankruptcy court trustee in the case.