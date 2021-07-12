Pinolo Gelato Pays Homage to Oregon Farms and Italian Cuisine

When Nacheaux chef and owner Anthony Brown visited New Orleans for the first time, he went to the tourist staples — Cafe Du Monde, Commander’s Palace. It wasn’t until he visited with his wife, Nacheaux co-owner and Louisiana expat Stephanie Brown, that he got a real feel for the place. “I went to New Orleans twice before I met my wife — I’m not a huge partier, I went for the food — but when my wife brought me there, it was a completely different experience,” he says. “She’s a local, you get treated like family. You have a concern, a problem, you just want to chitchat, somebody there is going to give you that attention.”