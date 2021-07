Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) July 14 was the deadline for Governor Parson to either sign or veto the bills passed by the 2021 Missouri legislature. The legislature passed 48 policy bills for the governor to consider. Passing a bill, or even just some language within a bill, is not an easy task, so legislators anxiously await the governor’s decision to see if their work will be enacted into law or tossed in the trash.