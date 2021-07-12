Placer County Voter Registration Stats
Diversity and influx of residents shifting voter registrations. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County voter registration data shows that during the reporting period of June 2020 to July 2021, over 25,000 new voters registered countywide. With the influx of new residents, Placer County has recorded nearly 55,000 new voter registrations over the past three years. In perspective, that’s twenty percent of all county voters have registered in just the last three years.www.rosevilletoday.com
