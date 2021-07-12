Cancel
Charles City, IA

Charles City woman’s conviction of trying to kill mother upheld by Court of Appeals

Charles City Press
 18 days ago

A Charles City woman who was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison after being convicted of trying to murder her mother has had her conviction upheld on appeal. In a recent decision, the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled that the attempted murder conviction of Jennifer Bean, age 46, would stand, saying specifically that three legal issues her appeals attorney raised regarding actions in the original trial court were not valid.

