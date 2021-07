Ever since I was able to wear makeup around the age of 13, I would save up all my hard-earned babysitting money to buy the latest buzzy palettes (see: Too Faced Chocolate Bar and the Urban Decay Naked Palette) and trendy lipsticks, like the cult-classic MAC Ruby Woo. Even today, I’m still that girl who will walk out of a beauty store with product swatches taking over 50 percent of my arm. Relatable? If so, I’m here to share my favorite new makeup products that have become staples in my beauty bag. No promises you won’t immediately run to the store to grab these items for yourself.