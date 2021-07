In a world of lectures, brochures, and informational slideshows, Ben Chambers is taking a hands-on approach to major exploration: Minecraft. “We spent a lot of time over the past year talking about how to make it easier for students to learn all about the different engineering major options there are,” said Chambers, an associate professor of practice in the Department of Engineering Education. “Over the first year, many students change their intended engineering discipline. They come in with an idea of what they want to do, and as they learn about the different options, they realize they really want to do something else, or maybe a different major is a better path to what they want.”