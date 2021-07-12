KC Royals: An outsider’s perspective of Dayton Moore and fan frustration

The general manager addresses the media leading up to the trade deadline. If you were expecting fireworks from the Royals at the trade deadline, you may be disappointed, at least if you believe the comments from General Manager Dayton Moore. Moore addressed the media in the run up to Friday’s trade deadline, telling them that he liked the talent on the team despite the disappointing season. He stressed sticking with his core and building off what they have, rather than making big changes and that any moves “would be focused on how to be better in 2022.” He didn’t mention the name Whit Merrifield, who has been the subject of trade rumors lately, with one report indicating the Seattle Mariners had made a concerted effort to acquire him. But Moore did make it sound like he was not very willing to move his All-Star second baseman. “We’ve really got to be overwhelmed if we’re going to move one of our key contributors to this team and those players we feel are key contributors into the future.