ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. PGRO is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. It focuses on businesses that exhibit both a high level of growth and an above-average duration of growth. Additionally, taking a thematic approach, the fund combines top-down investment themes with bottom-up research to select securities that can benefit from growth trends. Plus, with ownership culture backed by fundamental research, the managers seek out companies with management teams that act like owners.