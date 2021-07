The sneaker industry is in a state of disarray right now. We've talked about it before. Resellers upended how companies produce, stock, and sell their sneakers; how consumers perceive a new product; and how shoes are covered (by pubs like us) and coveted (by readers like you). I understand that a cast of collectors, designers, and devotees, albeit now tech companies, transformed early-2000s chat forums and IRL meetups (Sneaker Con and the sort) into a resale market set to be worth $30 billion dollars by 2030. Good for them! But this astronomical valuation begs the question: are people out of their minds? They're shoes!