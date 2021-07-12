Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algonquin, IL

Algonquin man sentenced to prison for money laundering, marijuana possession

By Shaw Media
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Algonquin man accused of using more than $500,000 in drug proceeds from marijuana sales to buy gold, silver and bitcoin over several years was sentenced to prison Thursday. Christopher Galie, 36, pleaded guilty to the felony marijuana possession and money laundering June 8 as part of a negotiated plea deal, court records show. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed 14 additional charges related to violating an order of protection, money laundering and possession of marijuana, including with the intent to deliver.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
106K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Algonquin, IL
Government
Mchenry County, IL
Government
City
Algonquin, IL
State
Illinois State
Mchenry County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
County
Mchenry County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Marijuana#Prison#The Northwest Herald#Subaru Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Herald

No officers died at Jan. 6 protest

In response to the letter to the editor of July 26 from John Morello, the heading is correct: "Facts of January 6 riot cannot be spun." Unfortunately, this letter provided false information regarding the number of deaths. A line in his letter states: "Who knows how it will characterize the cops who died that day." The facts are that not one police officer died on January 6, 2021, and a simple internet search will prove my statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy