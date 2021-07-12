Algonquin man sentenced to prison for money laundering, marijuana possession

In response to the letter to the editor of July 26 from John Morello, the heading is correct: "Facts of January 6 riot cannot be spun." Unfortunately, this letter provided false information regarding the number of deaths. A line in his letter states: "Who knows how it will characterize the cops who died that day." The facts are that not one police officer died on January 6, 2021, and a simple internet search will prove my statement.