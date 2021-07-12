Algonquin man sentenced to prison for money laundering, marijuana possession
An Algonquin man accused of using more than $500,000 in drug proceeds from marijuana sales to buy gold, silver and bitcoin over several years was sentenced to prison Thursday. Christopher Galie, 36, pleaded guilty to the felony marijuana possession and money laundering June 8 as part of a negotiated plea deal, court records show. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed 14 additional charges related to violating an order of protection, money laundering and possession of marijuana, including with the intent to deliver.www.dailyherald.com
