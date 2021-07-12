Cancel
Removal of Covid-19 restrictions in England means a welcome return for gigs and festivals

Cover picture for the articleLive gigs and festivals will return in full force in England from July 19 as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. While warning that the dangers posed by coronavirus are not a thing of the past, and insisting that life can not yet return to ‘normal’, Johnson’s press conference in London today (July 12) paves the way for the return of live gigs and large-scale festivals.

Public HealthNME

Gig-goers encouraged to take COVID test as ‘freedom day’ arrives in England

Independent venues across England have encouraged gig-goers to take a COVID test before returning to watch live music on ‘freedom day’. As part of the government’s unlocking plan, nightlife has today (July 19) returned in England without social distancing or capacity limits as the country enters the fourth and final stage of its route out of lockdown.
Public HealthMIT Technology Review

Why England’s sudden lifting of covid restrictions is a massive gamble

England is about to take a huge gamble. On Monday, July 19, the country is ditching all of its remaining pandemic-related restrictions. People will be able to go to nightclubs, or gather in groups as large as they like. They will not be legally compelled to wear masks at all, and can stop social distancing. The government, with an eye on media coverage, has dubbed it "Freedom Day," and said the lifting of safety measures will be irreversible.
WorldBBC

Latitude 2021: What being a Covid test event means for the festival

Thousands of people will head to Suffolk this week for Latitude Festival, which will be at full capacity as a government test event. The four-day music and arts festival at Henham Park, near Southwold, begins on Thursday, when it will become the first major event to be held following the lifting of most Covid restrictions in England.
Mental HealthBBC

Covid: What easing restrictions mean to people in a Witham estate

On Monday most restrictions on social contact were lifted and mask wearing ceased to be required by law. What does it mean for those living on an Essex housing estate?. More than 15 years have passed since the Templars estate in Witham became the first place in the UK to see an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) imposed on the parents and son of the same family.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

England drops all restrictions despite surging COVID infections

▶ Watch Video: London Calling: United Kingdom counts down to “Freedom Day”. London — Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, the U.K. government dropped virtually all of its remaining coronavirus restrictions for England on Monday, declaring July 19 “Freedom Day.” But as nightclubs and movie theaters reopened to full-capacity crowds, thousands of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were forced to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the virus.
Public HealthSalamanca Press

Bolivian folklore festival returns despite COVID-19

Bolivian folklore festival returns despite COVID-19 Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c80685731e96425ba799c331c7f9f348.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban

AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) - The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. At the same time, authorities said they would extend a ban on...
MusicBBC

Queens of the Stone Age pull out of Reading & Leeds

US rock band Queens of the Stone Age have pulled out of their headline slot at the Reading & Leeds festivals next month. The group, who said they were unable to attend due to "restrictions and logistics", will be replaced by Biffy Clyro. It will be Biffy's third time headlining...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Many welcome the return of Duluth's Taste of Greece Festival

The Taste of Greece Festival returned to Duluth this weekend with many taking part in festivities. Organizers say they made 125 to 150 gyros per hour to keep up with the traffic. That is in addition to delectable pastries, Greek coffee, folk dancing, and music. "We're always overwhelmed with community...
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...

