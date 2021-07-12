Removal of Covid-19 restrictions in England means a welcome return for gigs and festivals
Live gigs and festivals will return in full force in England from July 19 as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. While warning that the dangers posed by coronavirus are not a thing of the past, and insisting that life can not yet return to ‘normal’, Johnson’s press conference in London today (July 12) paves the way for the return of live gigs and large-scale festivals.www.loudersound.com
