Environment

Tiger Fire Morning Update: July 12

By Staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMMUNITY MEETING-Facebook Live with the IC and OPerations Tuesday, July 13th at 8 pm. With the community of Crown King in a “Set” status, the town is now closed to the public. Only residents will be allowed in and out. FIRE CLOSURES: The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Prescott National...

