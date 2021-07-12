Arizona Governor Signs SALT Cap Business Tax Workaround
Arizona is joining more than a dozen states offering taxpayers a workaround to the $10,000 federal cap on state and local income tax deductions. The SALT cap workaround (H.B. 2838), which was signed Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey (R), creates an optional income tax for partnerships and S corporations at the entity level. The 4.5% tax allows for pass-through entities to avoid having income pass to individual owners for taxation.news.bloombergtax.com
Comments / 0