At least seven people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago Wednesday. The fatal attack occurred on the West Side. Two men were in a salon in the 3900 block of West 16th Street when someone walked in and fired about 2:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Robert Hannon, 50, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He lived in the neighborhood, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.