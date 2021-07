No offseason in recent years is as pivotal as this offseason for the Columbus. No week in the offseason is as crucial as this upcoming week for the Blue Jackets. Before the start of free agency on July 28, Columbus has to worry about the NHL Expansion Draft and NHL Entry Draft. Not to mention, the less than 48-hour window between the expansion draft and entry draft that could see blockbuster trades. The league could very well be chaotic during that 48-hour period.