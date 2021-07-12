Cancel
Lifestyle

EasyJet Holidays slashes up to £200 on foreign breaks next summer

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago
EASYJET are offering up to £200 off your next holiday with them, following England losing in the Euros final.

Brits can lock in a holiday abroad with the airline with the discount, with it valid on trips until next year.

EasyJet are offering up to £200 off your holiday abroad next summer Credit: PA

Using the code EUROS, families can save £200 if spending £1,500 on a holiday, or £100 if spending £700.

However the discount is valid on all holidays from November 2021 to October 2022 for Brits who want to plan their trips ahead of time.

You have a week to book, with the offer expiring on July 19.

  • EasyJet Holidays with EURO discount - find here

Breaks that are included in the deal next summer include seven nights all-inclusive at a five-star hotel in Cyprus, costing £858 per person (or £758pp with the discount), or a room with mountain view, all-inclusive including booze in Turkey for £761 each (£661 after the discount).

For the £100 saving, an all-inclusive week in Turkey will cost you just £358 each (or £308 with the discount) or 14 nights in Greece, costing £357 each (or £307 after discount).

EasyJet holidays are ATOL protected, and easyJet's Covid Protect Promise offers full refunds and lets passengers change their holiday for free up to 24 hours before travelling.

This article and any featured products have been independently chosen by The Sun journalists. All recommendations within the article are informed by expert editorial opinion. If you click a link and buy a product we may earn revenue: this helps to support The Sun, and in no way affects our recommendations.

