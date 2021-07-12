EasyJet Holidays slashes up to £200 on foreign breaks next summer

EASYJET are offering up to £200 off your next holiday with them, following England losing in the Euros final.

Brits can lock in a holiday abroad with the airline with the discount, with it valid on trips until next year.

EasyJet are offering up to £200 off your holiday abroad next summer Credit: PA

Using the code EUROS, families can save £200 if spending £1,500 on a holiday, or £100 if spending £700.

However the discount is valid on all holidays from November 2021 to October 2022 for Brits who want to plan their trips ahead of time.

You have a week to book, with the offer expiring on July 19.

EasyJet Holidays with EURO discount - find here

Breaks that are included in the deal next summer include seven nights all-inclusive at a five-star hotel in Cyprus, costing £858 per person (or £758pp with the discount), or a room with mountain view, all-inclusive including booze in Turkey for £761 each (£661 after the discount).

For the £100 saving, an all-inclusive week in Turkey will cost you just £358 each (or £308 with the discount) or 14 nights in Greece, costing £357 each (or £307 after discount).

EasyJet holidays are ATOL protected, and easyJet's Covid Protect Promise offers full refunds and lets passengers change their holiday for free up to 24 hours before travelling.

