Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years of Probation After Pleading Guilty to Child Endangerment

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter pleading guilty to child endangerment last month, Drake Bell has now been sentenced to two years of probation. The charges were filed against Bell due to his contact with a fifteen year old girl who attended one of his Cleveland concerts. The judge also ordered Drake Bell to 200 hours of community service. He must now register as a sex offender, and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim in the case.

