Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years of Probation After Pleading Guilty to Child Endangerment

A Manning man originally charged with felony child endangerment has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Friday in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-three-year-old Damien Michael Hay was arrested on the class D felony count following the May 31 incident at a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street. Authorities say Hay had gotten involved with a verbal argument with a woman who was holding a baby. Hay attempted to strike the woman but instead hit the five-month-old infant in the head, causing bodily injury. According to the plea agreement filed Thursday, Hay pled guilty to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor count of child endangerment. In exchange for his plea, a two-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. He was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges and court costs.