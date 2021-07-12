CONFIRMADO: Atlético sign Rodrigo De Paul

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. While it’s not been a bad few weeks for Manchester United, the Red Devils won’t be too pleased to see Paul Pogba’s name back in the gossip columns. In the same way the Red Devils lost the midfielder on a free transfer nine years ago, there’s the potential for it to happen again. According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants believe £50 million would be enough to tempt the Red Devils into business. However, if they were to wait a year, they could sign him for free next summer. Although he was a key player for United in 2020-21, the club’s hierarchy may be unwilling to take that sort of risk again. Of course, they could gamble on him signing a new deal before next summer, but that’s by no means guaranteed.