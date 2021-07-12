Cancel
CONFIRMADO: Atlético sign Rodrigo De Paul

By Jeremy Beren
intothecalderon.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than 48 hours after he assisted Ángel Di Maria’s winning goal in the Copa America final against Brazil, Rodrigo De Paul has signed a five-year contract with Atlético Madrid. The Spanish champions confirmed Monday — at 19:03 local time, of course — that they have reached an agreement with...

www.intothecalderon.com

Comments / 0

