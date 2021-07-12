Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Official: Manchester United sign Chelsea youth coach Eric Ramsay

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years at Chelsea, U23 coach Eric Ramsay has moved on to a bigger role at Manchester United, where he joins Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s first-team coaching staff. The move has been confirmed by the official Manchester United website, though there is no mention of it yet on the Chelsea website, where he’s still listed as part of the Development Squad staff.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Manchester United Fc#Uk#Development Squad#Academy#U18
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leagueplayingfor90.com

Manchester United close to signing two LaLiga stars

Manchester United set to strengthen backline with two LaLiga stars. The summer signings look set to continue at Manchester United as they’ve set their sights to the defense after locking in Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. According to Marca, the Red Devils are close to securing deals on both Real...
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Manchester United set to sign Liverpool midfielder this summer

Manchester United are believed to be primed to sign Liverpool starlet Ethan Ennis. That’s according to StrettyNews, who claim the young midfielder had also attracted the attention of fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea. MORE: Local journalist issues big update on Liverpool and Youri Tielemans links. But it’s the Red Devils...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United targeting three more summer signings

Manchester United aim to make three more signings this summer, according to the Express as they look to finalise the recruitment of Jadon Sancho and reportedly close in on a deal for Raphael Varane. The Red Devils have sealed the signature of Tom Heaton already, whilst they’ve reached an agreement...
Premier Leagueworldsoccer.com

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. While it’s not been a bad few weeks for Manchester United, the Red Devils won’t be too pleased to see Paul Pogba’s name back in the gossip columns. In the same way the Red Devils lost the midfielder on a free transfer nine years ago, there’s the potential for it to happen again. According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants believe £50 million would be enough to tempt the Red Devils into business. However, if they were to wait a year, they could sign him for free next summer. Although he was a key player for United in 2020-21, the club’s hierarchy may be unwilling to take that sort of risk again. Of course, they could gamble on him signing a new deal before next summer, but that’s by no means guaranteed.
Worldchatsports.com

Tokyo Olympics: Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo in Ivory Coast win

Érick Aguirre, Uriel Antuna, Chris Wood, Max Gradel, Alexis Vega (Mexican footballer), Eduardo Aguirre, André-Pierre Gignac, Brazil, Burnley F.C., A.C. Milan. Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo made a winning start to their Olympic football campaigns as the Ivory Coast defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Thursday. Both players...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Liverpool leading the way to sign Newcastle and England youth star Bobby Clark... with the Reds set to beat Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham to the 16-year-old's signature

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Newcastle United prospect Bobby Clark. The 16-year-old midfielder, son of former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Lee, is regarded as one of the best schoolboy prospects at the club and has drawn attention from Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, City and Bayern Munich in recent months.
Premier LeagueESPN

Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, the club confirmed on Friday. Borussia Dortmund had previously confirmed the agreement, stating on July 1 that the transfer fee is "fixed" at €85 million ($99.98m). United also confirmed that the deal had been initially agreed to, subject to a medical after England's participation at Euro 2020.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lauren James' Chelsea move is officially confirmed as 19-year-old makes record-breaking £200,000 WSL switch from Manchester United to join brother Reece in west London

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Lauren James in a record-breaking move from Manchester United. The 19-year-old, sister of England and Chelsea right-back Reece, has joined in a move worth up to £200,000, which is a record between two Women's Super League clubs. She joins a Chelsea side that...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

It’s Official Jadon Sancho is Now a Manchester United Player

After months and months of speculation its finally official England’s Jadon Sancho has been unveiled as a Manchester United player. What a signing this is for the Old Trafford club at 21 years of age he is definitely one for the long term future, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy