Rutgers Offers 2023 Shooting Guard Aaron Clark

Expansion in the Big 12 Conference is likely after Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to depart the league after the grant of rights expires following the 2024 football season. The departure of the Sooners and Longhorns to the SEC means the Big 12 is down to just eight teams – Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia – in the future. While the Big 12 could consider a merger or an alliance with the ACC or Pac-12, adding teams to the conference - assuming the league doesn't suffer any additional departures - should be a priority. While no program moves the needle in a significant way, Cincinnati, UCF, Boise State, BYU and Houston are all viable teams for the conference to add.