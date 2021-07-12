Rutgers Offers 2023 Shooting Guard Aaron Clark

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLate last month, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Steve Pikiell and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Aaron Clark. Clark comes out of Newark, New Jersey and is currently unrated by 247Sports. However, his recruiting profile is certainly trending up. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-6 and 182 pounds. Along with Rutgers, he also has offers from Bryant, Cleveland State, Iowa, Kansas State, and LSU among others.

