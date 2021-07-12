TikTok's Viral Whipped Lemonade Will Be Your Main Squeeze This Summer

The beloved social media platform TikTok has taken center stage when it comes to finding dance trends, home decor inspiration, and last but most certainly not least, exciting new recipes. If you're on the app, you know that last year, TikTok was filled to the brim with clips of aesthetically pleasing whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee. The whipped fad continues well into summer 2021, but the coolest new foodie trend of all has made its way to TikTok's feed ... and Mashed recipes! If you haven't guessed what it is yet, we'll let you in on how to prepare refreshing whipped lemonade right at home.