Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

TikTok's Viral Whipped Lemonade Will Be Your Main Squeeze This Summer

Elite Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep aside, whipped coffee — there’s a new cloud-like drink making the rounds on TikTok’s “For You” page: whipped lemonade. The tasty treat is just what you need for all your sizzling summer days ahead. Whipping the sour beverage is a super easy way to elevate your traditional go-to summer drink so that it’s extra Insta-worthy and fun. After all, you need a picture-perfect and delicious partner for all the pool lounging and porch sitting you plan on doing over the next few weeks.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Lemonade#Whip#Tiktoker#Food Drink#Tiktoker Arabellaalaniz#Tiktoker Cocktails#Papaterence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Milk
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Behind Viral VideosFood Beast

Viral TikTok 'Hack' Claims To Get You Free French Fry Refills at McDonald's

McDonald’s out here with exceptional service they icecream machine was down tho ? #fyp #mcdonalds #fypシ #xyzbca. If there's a way to get more McDonald's French fries legally then any such method(s) is welcome around these parts. Take for instance a viral TikTok that looks to be the ultimate French fry finesse I've ever laid my eyes on. And we all have Orlando Johnson to shower praises unto.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Taco Bell's New Blue Raspberry Lemonade Freeze Is Perfect For Summer

There's nothing quite as satisfying on a hot summer day as a glass of something frosty, slushy, and utterly refreshing. Whether you want a little caffeine in your ideal summer beverage, prefer something with more of that fruit flavor, or are straight up looking for more refreshing ways to imbibe in an adult beverage, there's always room for another slushy masterpiece in the summer drink market. Fast food chain Taco Bell has recently introduced what just might become your new summer favorite: a Blue Raspberry Lemonade Freeze.
Food & Drinksglamourmagazine.co.uk

How to make the whipped lemonade drink you keep seeing all over TikTok for this weekend's heatwave (because the sun is FINALLY back!)

Last year it was whipped coffee – now it's whipped lemonade, and we'd argue it's that bit better too. Of course, it's TikTok we have to thank for this new spin on a summer classic that's hot weather-approved. Because yes, the July sun has finally returned (we were starting to forget what it looked like tbh) and this weekend's heatwave is set to see temperatures rise to 31 degrees. Don't forget that SPF, people.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Trend Might Change Your Mind About Tofu

If you aren't the biggest tofu fan, this TikTok trend just might convert you. Tofu waffles are all the rage on the social media platform right now, which is essentially a hack where you just put sliced up tofu pieces into a waffle maker and cook them for five to seven minutes. The result is a crispy, waffle-ironed confection that can be eaten either sweet or savory.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Whipped Lemonade Recipe

The beloved social media platform TikTok has taken center stage when it comes to finding dance trends, home decor inspiration, and last but most certainly not least, exciting new recipes. If you're on the app, you know that last year, TikTok was filled to the brim with clips of aesthetically pleasing whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee. The whipped fad continues well into summer 2021, but the coolest new foodie trend of all has made its way to TikTok's feed ... and Mashed recipes! If you haven't guessed what it is yet, we'll let you in on how to prepare refreshing whipped lemonade right at home.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok's Viral Keto Cheese 'Bread' Isn't Actually Bread

The toughest part of the ketogenic (keto) diet is the almost complete absence of bread. However, one TikTok user is taking some of the sting out of breadlessness with a keto-friendly cheese bread that has gone viral. The only problem? It isn't actually bread. Fortunately, most people aren't too bothered...
Behind Viral VideosSFGate

TikTok's viral pasta chips are a mediocre mess that I'll never make again

Any regular social media user has likely seen the #pastachips trend by now. For the uninformed, pasta chips are precisely what they sound like: pasta that has been fried until crisp. It's also tossed with various seasonings and used as a mechanism for dipping marinara, whipped feta and more. On TikTok alone, the hashtag had garnered 581.9 million views the last time I checked. Reviews have been a mix of positive and negative, so we had to try it for ourselves to issue a verdict.
Behind Viral VideosGrazia

TikTok's Latest Viral Beauty Hack Will Change The Way You Apply Eyeshadow Forever

Love a classic smoky eye but find it an absolute pain to achieve? You're not alone. No matter how many times we're toldhow to perfect a smoky eyesome of us just can't lock down the ultimate technique. That pro effect is elusive. Until now that is. Because thanks to the wonder of TikTok a new eyeshadow hack has surfaced and it looks set to make applying the perfect smoky as easy as painting by numbers. Scroll on down to see how it's done:
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Viral Video Shows You How to Make CREAMY Lemonade

When you think of go-to summer drinks, what’s the first that comes to mind? For me, it’s fresh old-fashioned lemonade. There’s something nostalgic about an ice-cold glass of that stuff. It conjures memories of sunshine, playing outside and enjoying the summer breeze. (All things we can’t ever get enough of, if you ask me.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy