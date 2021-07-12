TikTok's Viral Whipped Lemonade Will Be Your Main Squeeze This Summer
Step aside, whipped coffee — there’s a new cloud-like drink making the rounds on TikTok’s “For You” page: whipped lemonade. The tasty treat is just what you need for all your sizzling summer days ahead. Whipping the sour beverage is a super easy way to elevate your traditional go-to summer drink so that it’s extra Insta-worthy and fun. After all, you need a picture-perfect and delicious partner for all the pool lounging and porch sitting you plan on doing over the next few weeks.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0