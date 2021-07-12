Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Newsmax host suggests vaccines 'against nature'

By Dominick Mastrangelo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9F21_0auZNOmn00

A Newsmax host suggested late last week that coronavirus vaccines may be “against nature” and asked a university professor if some deadly diseases are “supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people."

The remarks came while host Rob Schmitt was interviewing Peter McCullough, an associate professor in Texas A&M University's Department of Health and Kinesiology.

"You know, one thing I've always thought, and maybe you can guide me on this because, obviously, I'm not a doctor. But I've always thought about vaccines, and I always think about just nature and the way everything works. And I feel like a vaccination in a weird way is just generally kind of going against nature," Schmitt said.

"Like, I mean, if there is some disease out there — maybe there's just an ebb and flow to life where something's supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that's just kind of the way evolution goes. Vaccines kind of stand in the way of that. Do you follow what I'm saying? Does that make sense to somebody in medicine?"

McCullough, who holds a Ph.D. in kinesiology, did not answer the question directly but said there isn't "any long-term data on the newer vaccines."

Earlier in the interview, Schmitt said he has "people in my family, very close to me, who I thought should get vaccinated because when you weigh the risks."

"But when it comes to vaccines in general, are you of the consensus that it could potentially take a long time to really know what a vaccination does to people in some cases?"

"Well, there are some reports that support what you're saying," McCullough responded, citing research that he said "shows among vaccinated populations the diversity of different strains is narrowing. So it's going to be fewer numbers of strains."

Federal health officials have for months said the three vaccines being used in the United States are safe and effective, with President Biden supporting efforts to fight vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

NBC News political director and "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd earlier this month ripped into politicians and media figures who have been spreading misinformation about the virus or doubting a need for all Americans to be vaccinated.

“Shame on you. People are needlessly dying because of your misinformation," Todd said. “I don't know how some of you sleep at night who are doing this for a living on television.”

Comments / 22

The Hill

The Hill

288K+
Followers
30K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Mccullough
Person
Rob Schmitt
Person
Jason Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsmax#Texas A M University#Jasonscampbell#Nbc News#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Biden Ignoring COVID Treatment Drug as Virus Surges

With the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant spreading across Texas and around the U.S., President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated but is ignoring a request by Texas Rep. Pete Sessions (R) to review and consider a new COVID treatment drug that would dramatically improve the health of those infected with milder cases of the virus.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Posted by
The Hill

Walensky suggests administration looking into vaccine mandate

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday suggested that the Biden administration may be looking into a federal vaccine mandate. In an interview on Fox News Friday, Walensky was asked if she supported such a vaccine mandate, to which she said it's something she “thinks” the administration is “looking into.”
Medical & BiotechNews4Jax.com

Pfizer data suggests 3rd dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection against delta variant

A third COVID-19 shot from one of America’s top vaccine makers might boost protection against the delta variant that’s spreading rapidly across the county. It’s information health experts are just now learning about from new data that was released Wednesday morning. Vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech posted the data online, writing that people ages 18 to 55 who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine have five times higher antibody levels than those who only receive two shots. For the older age group of 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggests, antibody levels increase elevenfold with a third shot.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

White House: National vaccine mandate 'not under consideration at this time'

The White House is not presently considering a national requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine, principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday. "A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time. That’s where we are with that," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing. The possibility was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Poll: 68 percent of voters support a vaccine mandate

More than two-thirds of Americans support a vaccine mandate, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll. Sixty-eight percent of registered voters in the July 28-29 survey said they support a vaccine mandate, compared to 32 percent who oppose one. Among respondents who said they have been vaccinated, 81 percent also back...
PharmaceuticalsAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Vaccination incentive suggestion

Vaccination is effective in reducing personal and community risk of contracting coronavirus. Refusing to be vaccinated increases your risk of disease and the risk of spreading the disease to those at risk. The longer this pandemic persists, the higher the risk of ever more variants, which may be even more virulent and vaccine resistant than the Delta group.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden will back local vaccine mandates

Following Fauci’s comments calling for more local vaccine mandates, Jen Psaki said the Biden administration won’t issue broader federal mandates. This follows South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s pushback against vaccine outreach campaigns. The CDC says 67.7 percent of American adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot. The Biden administration...
WorldNews-Medical.net

Israeli study of breakthrough infections following full BNT-Pfizer vaccination, 40% immunocompromised

Severe forms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) linked to high mortality rates might arise in a minority of fully-vaccinated individuals with many co-occurring medical conditions, finds a recent study by Israeli researchers published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection. In Phase III clinical trials, two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162b2...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

What the media gets wrong about red-state vaccine hesitancy

In May, the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired a public service announcement that told viewers to "grow the f*ck up" and take the Covid-19 vaccine. In the clip, a Trump-supporting White woman is belittled for spreading misinformation about vaccination risks via Facebook. Viewers are mocked for listening to her over the advice of health care workers who "are smarter than we are."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

New study says vaccines can't stop the delta variant alone

“We found that a fast rate of vaccination decreases the probability of emergence of a resistant strain,” researchers wrote. “Counterintuitively, when a relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions happened at a time when most individuals of the population have already been vaccinated, the probability of emergence of a resistant strain was greatly increased,” the study says.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

More than 100K vaccine breakthroughs identified in US: report

There have been more than 100,000 breakthrough cases, or cases where fully vaccinated individuals contracted the coronavirus, identified in the U.S., according to a Bloomberg analysis. Bloomberg has gathered data from 35 states since the CDC stopped tracking all breakthrough cases and found that more than 111,000 breakthrough cases have...

Comments / 22

Community Policy