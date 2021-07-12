Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

UHD Staff Council Election Results Are In!

uhd.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of the FY22 Staff Council Elections are in! The FY22 Membership Board will begin their term September 1, 2021. The FY22 term will end on August 31, 2022 with the exception of the President Elect as the term for President Elect is a 2 year term. The FY22 Membership Board will be led by current Staff Council President Elect, Caroline Smith, whose term as president will begin September 1, 2021. Feel free to reach out and congratulate your fellow staff members for opting to represent staff in the upcoming year.

news.uhd.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Elections
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Uhd#University College#Uhd Staff Council#The Fy22 Membership Board#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Elections
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy