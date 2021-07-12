UHD Staff Council Election Results Are In!

The results of the FY22 Staff Council Elections are in! The FY22 Membership Board will begin their term September 1, 2021. The FY22 term will end on August 31, 2022 with the exception of the President Elect as the term for President Elect is a 2 year term. The FY22 Membership Board will be led by current Staff Council President Elect, Caroline Smith, whose term as president will begin September 1, 2021. Feel free to reach out and congratulate your fellow staff members for opting to represent staff in the upcoming year.