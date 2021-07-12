Update: Maps show where the River Fire continues to expand as crews try to contain it

The River Fire burning in the central Sierra Nevada foothills grew to 9,500 acres as of Tuesday morning, more than doubling in size in a day. Since Monday morning, the wildfire expanded to the east, and the fire that began Sunday in Mariposa County has crept to within a couple of miles of the town of Ahwahnee. It’s also within about four miles of the community of Nipinnawasee. Both Madera County towns sit along Highway 49 – and both were heavily damaged by another fire 60 years earlier.