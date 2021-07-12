Anxiety Over The Cellphone
UNITED STATES—Someone talked about something on my local morning news that struck me like a million bricks. The cellphone can create large amounts of stress. He even chatted about his mission to simply stop answering text messages that people have sent him, to prevent getting stressed out. It hit me, I do have a lot of anxiety when it comes to the cellphone because for the longest period it didn’t get to me, but technology has evolved and that adds more problems.www.thesfnews.com
Comments / 0