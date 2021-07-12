Anxiety Over The Cellphone

Anxiety affects many people every single day. For some, it can manifest as not wanting to leave the house while, for others, it could be severe discomfort when around groups of people. If you notice that you feel anxious or fearful regarding exercise, it might be worth considering the ways that you can alleviate these feelings and still look after your body. Rather than shying away from physical activity altogether, you might want to change the ways in which you exercise, as well as the location in which you do it. Here are 3 tips to help you overcome your exercise anxiety: