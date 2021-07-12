Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests

By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSqaG_0auZMgN800

HAVANA — (AP) — Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba's president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States.

Sunday’s protests marked some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment in the tightly controlled country in years. Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Many young people took part in demonstrations in Havana. Protests were also held elsewhere on the island, including in the small town of San Antonio de los Baños, where people objected to power outages and were visited by President Miguel Díaz-Canel. He entered a few homes, where he took questions from residents.

Authorities appeared determined to put a stop to the demonstrations. More than a dozen protesters were detained, including a leading Cuban dissident who was arrested trying to attend a march in the city of Santiago, 559 miles (900 kilometers) east. The demonstrators disrupted traffic in the capital for several hours until some threw rocks and police moved in and broke them up.

Internet service was spotty, possibly indicating an effort to prevent protesters from communicating with each other.

“We've seen how the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the past few weeks,'' Díaz-Canel said Monday in a nationally televised appearance in which his entire Cabinet was also present. “That's the way it's done: Try to create inconformity, dissatisfaction by manipulating emotions and feelings.”

In a statement Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden said Cuban protesters were asserting their basic rights.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,'' Biden said.

The U.S. urges the Cuban government to serve their people ‘’rather than enriching themselves,'' Biden added.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Monday stressed the U.N. position “on the need for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly to be respected fully, and we expect that that will be the case.”

The demonstrations were extremely unusual on an island where little dissent against the government is tolerated. The last major public demonstration of discontent, over economic hardship, took place nearly 30 years in 1994. Last year, there were small demonstrations by artists and other groups, but nothing as big or widespread as what erupted this past weekend.

In the Havana protest on Sunday, police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted, “Freedom!” “Enough!” and “Unite!” One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.

“We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That’s why I’m here,” one middle-age protester told The Associated Press. He declined to identify himself for fear of being arrested later.

Later, about 300 pro-government protesters arrived with a large Cuban flag, shouting slogans in favor of the late President Fidel Castro and the Cuban revolution. Some assaulted an AP videojournalist, smashing his camera. AP photojournalist Ramón Espinosa was then beaten by a group of police officers in uniforms and civilian clothes; he suffered a broken nose and an eye injury.

The demonstration grew to a few thousand in the vicinity of Galeano Avenue and the marchers pressed on despite a few charges by police officers and tear gas barrages. People standing on many balconies along the central artery in the Centro Habana neighborhood applauded the protesters passing by. Others joined in the march.

About 2 1/2 hours into the march, some protesters pulled up cobblestones and threw them at police, at which point officers began arresting people and the marchers dispersed. AP journalists counted at least 20 people who were taken away in police cars or by individuals in civilian clothes.

Although many people tried to take out their cellphones and broadcast the protest live, Cuban authorities shut down internet service throughout the afternoon Sunday.

On Monday, Cuban authorities were blocking Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram, said Alp Toker, director of Netblocks, a London-based internet monitoring firm.

“This does seem to be a response to social media-fueled protest,” he said. Twitter did not appear to be blocked, though Toker noted Cuba has the ability to cut it off if it wants to.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana#Police Cars#Cuban Americans#Protest Riot#Ap#Cabinet#U N#The Associated Press#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

US sanctions top Cuban police for suppressing protests

The US slapped fresh sanctions Friday on Cuban police for suppressing anti-government demonstrations this month, with President Joe Biden warning additional punitive measures were in store if the communist-ruled nation does not undertake sweeping reforms. - Shoulder to shoulder - On July 24 a government official said about 60 Cubans had been prosecuted for participating in the demonstrations.
AdvocacyPosted by
NBC News

Biden to host Cuban American leaders to discuss response to Cuba protests

President Joe Biden will host Cuban American leaders at the White House on Friday to discuss the recent historic protests in the Caribbean nation and his administration’s response, including new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for Cubans. Those in attendance will include political and community leaders as...
Posted by
Vishnuaravi

Cuban Americans Urge President Biden to intervene in the Cuban Regime.

Creator: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP | Credit: TNS. Hundreds of Cuban Americans, political exiles, and activists marched earlier this month to the US Capitol to oppose the Cuban Government and the Cuban anti-government rally. Cubans from all across the United States congregated outside the White House, carrying signals of freedom in their Cuban and American flags. The protestors asked President Joe Biden to take action against the government of the island. Human rights organizations allege Cuba’s leaders have used censorship techniques and terror tactics to suppress historic anti-government rallies, the greatest protests since the Fidel Castro revolution in 1959.
Protestskyma.com

Families of detained protesters in Cuba speak out

Following the most widespread protests since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, Cubans are now bracing themselves for a new aftershock poised to shake the communist-run island: Mass trials of those who dared to take to the streets calling for change. Fewer than three weeks since the beginning of the unprecedented anti-government...
ProtestsBoston Globe

‘Terror’: Crackdown after protests in Cuba sends a chilling message

The courage many Cubans showed when they poured into the streets two weeks ago, chanting “Down with the dictatorship!” and “We are not afraid!” has curdled into fear for many. Hundreds are still being detained, advocates say, and an untold number are still being held. The police have staked out...
Posted by
CBS Miami

Havana Rally In Support Of Cuba Government In Response To Last Sunday’s Angry Protests

HAVANA (CBSMiami/AP) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets of Havana nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. Last Sunday, July 11th, thousands of Cubans took to the streets expressing anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some also demanded quicker vaccinations against COVID-19. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for six decades. At Saturday’s rally, Diaz-Canel made an unusually impassioned speech blaming the unrest on the U.S. and its economic embargo, calling “the blockade, aggression and terror.” Diaz-Canel called on the United States to lift its blockade on the island nation. The Cuban government has said information that has spread on social media and messaging apps against Havana was part of a broader U.S.-backed attempt by counter-revolutionaries to destabilize the country. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Cuban Government Holds Mass Rally in Havana After Protests

HAVANA (Reuters) - Raul Castro was among thousands who attended a government-organized rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the U.S. trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba's revolution, a week after unprecedented protests rocked the communist-run country. Government supporters gathered on the city's seafront boulevard before dawn to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US sets new Cuba sanctions as Biden meets Cuban-Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Friday against Cuba's national revolutionary police and its top two officials as the U.S. looks to increase pressure on the communist government following this month's protests on the island. The Police Nacional Revolcionaria and the agency's director and deputy...
U.S. PoliticsConnersville News-Examiner

Cuba and how Biden can avoid another Mariel boatlift

The last two weeks witnessed widespread protests against the authoritarian Cuban regime, with thousands taking to the streets in Havana to express dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and – above all – the torpid economy. Hit by the collapse of tourism, a mainstay of the economy,...
Foreign PolicyMyStateline.com

US bids ‘do svidaniya’ to Russian staff at Moscow embassy

MOSCOW (AP) — The United States said Friday it has laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. The move is just the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy