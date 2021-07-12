LIVE: Rangers start Day 2 with OF Zavala

Foltynewicz is the expected starter for Thursday's game at Detroit, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reports. Foltynewicz, who was shelled in his previous start Sunday, will be working on short rest. Texas manager Chris Woodward considered a bullpen day but eventually landed on Foltynewicz as the starter for the series finale against the Tigers. Woodward said the starter will be on a limited pitch count due to the abbreviated rest schedule; Foltynewicz threw 42 pitches Sunday and was removed after 1.2 innings. This could be an important start for the right-hander. Woodward, whose team was shut out in three straight contests before scoring a run Tuesday night, has been vocal about his team's recent performance and for players to show more fight, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com.