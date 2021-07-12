Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Traders Worldwide Sue Binance Over Losses During Service Crash In May

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igEYk_0auZM8dn00

Binance faces a lawsuit over the trading service crash that happened during the May crypto market downturn resulting in major losses for traders.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report, a group of about 700 traders is working with a lawyer in France to take action against the exchange.

Another group in Italy is suing Binance over the same issue as its lawyers sent a letter to 11 Binance addresses they could find in Europe and an email to the help desk.

A major issue for those groups is that Binance has no headquarters, making it difficult to figure out under which jurisdiction the lawsuit should be filed.

The news also follows late June reports that Binance's United Kingdom subsidiary Binance Markets Limited was prohibited from conducting any regulated activity in the country by local regulator Financial Markets Authority, with local banks about to stop payments related to the exchange.

At the same time, Japanese and Cayman Islands authorities said that Binance doesn’t have licenses to operate in those jurisdictions.

Back in May, Binance Executive Aaron Gong purportedly apologized and promised that the exchange's staff would reach out to those affected by the crash in later-deleted tweets.

Binance’s terms and conditions require disputes against the firm to be filed with the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center, which would cost a lot of money to the plaintiffs.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street Journal#Binance Markets Limited#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Eagle Materials

Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $141.21. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Gold At A Crossroads Of Hawkish Fed And High Inflation

Gold has been trading sideways recently, but this won’t last forever – the yellow metal is likely to move downward before continuing its rise. So, so you think you can tell heaven from hell, a bull market from a bear market? It’s not so easy, as gold seems to be at a crossroads. On the one hand, accelerating inflation should take gold higher, especially that the real interest rates stay well below zero. On the other hand, a hawkish Fed should send the yellow metal lower, as it would boost the expectations of higher bond yields. The Fed’s tightening cycle increases the interest rates and strengthens the US dollar, creating downward pressure on gold.
StocksBusiness Insider

Traders May Take A Breather Following Recent Volatility

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Thursday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction in early trading. Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves following the volatility seen over the past few days, which saw the major averages plunge on Monday only to rebound strongly on Tuesday and Wednesday.
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance Pool to Halt BSV Mining Services at End of July

Clients using BSV mining will need to manually switch to BTC mining or Binance Smart Pool. Binance Pool said it will pull the plug on BSV mining services at midnight UTC, July 31. Clients using BSV mining will need to manually switch to BTC mining or Binance Smart Pool, the...
Marketsambcrypto.com

For Binance, ‘the ship may already have sailed’ on this count

Binance, the world’s largest crypto-exchange (by volume), has been dealing with several headwinds lately in the form of regulatory action across the globe – be it in the U.K, the U.S.A, Japan, Canada, and more recently, Italy, among other countries. In fact, amidst rising regulatory concerns, the exchange recently discontinued its newly-launched stock tokens services.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Lithuania Issues Warning to Binance, Warns Investors Crypto Services Are Not Regulated

Binance’s regulatory troubles continue with Lithuania being the latest country to issue a warning about the cryptocurrency exchange. Lithuania’s announcement came one day after Italy issued a similar warning. Lithuania Warns Binance. Lithuania’s central bank announced Friday that it has issued a warning to Binance UAB about its unlicensed investment...
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Binance Torches Over 1,000,000 BNB Tokens in Latest Quarterly Burn

The global cryptocurrency exchange Binance continues to torch its own utility token, Binance Coin (BNB), in an effort to maintain the asset’s value. This week, the exchange completed its 16th quarterly token burn of 1,296,728 BNB worth about $393.67 million, according to a press release. Binance performs coin-burning events every...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Keep Dropping

It's Tuesday, and for the second day in a row, cryptocurrencies are going down. In 10:30 a.m. EDT trading today:. and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is doing worst of all -- down 3.7%. So what. Why is that? As we saw last week, and as we saw yesterday, the answer appears to...
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

The Bank of Lithuania Warns Binance on Unlicensed Services

The Bank of Lithuania has issued a warning targeting Binance and its “unlicensed investment services provided in Lithuania.” The Bank did not indicate whether or not it was taking further action to compel Binance to cease any activity within Lithuania. The central bank ordered Binance to ensure that its publicly...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: The quiet revolution in Italian bond markets

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - A calming down of Italian government bonds, typically among the most volatile in the euro zone, suggests a sea change in the way foreign investors perceive the 2.3-trillion-euro ($2.7 trillion)market -- the bloc's biggest. Volatility, the propensity of an asset to display wild and unpredictable...
MarketsMotley Fool

Without Banks, Cannabis Companies Are Turning to Crypto

Here's one way that cryptocurrencies can help businesses that can't access traditional financial services. Medicinal cannabis is now legal in 36 states, and 17 states allow recreational use. However, banking is difficult for cannabis companies. Banks are nervous about working with cannabis businesses because federal law still prohibits the sale...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing EOG Resources's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $72.72. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Credit Suisse Group's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $9.99. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Instant Delivery Company Gopuff Reaches $15B Valuation

Four months after raising $1.2 billion, instant delivery application Gopuff announced it has closed on a Series H round for $1 billion, reaching a $15 billion valuation. The round was led by new investor Blackstone's Horizons platform and its previous investor Fidelity Management and Research Co. Participants in the round included previous investors Softbank Vision Fund 1, Atreides Management and Eldridge Capital, and new investors Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia, MSD Capital and Adage Capital.
Marketsihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 28 July 2021

All major European equity indices closed higher, while APAC and US markets closed mixed. US government bonds closed higher, while benchmark European bonds closed mixed. European iTraxx and CDX-NA closed modestly tighter across IG and high yield. Oil, natural gas, and silver closed higher, gold was flat, and the US dollar and copper closed lower on the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy