Aquinnah, MA

COVID cases stay low

By Brian Dowd
Martha's Vineyard Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported four new cases of COVID-19 last week — a slight rise from the previous week, but still at an all time low for this year. The four new cases between July 4 and July 10 were all symptomatic, according to the weekly report. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Island has had 1,593 cases of COVID-19 — 1,511 confirmed cases and 82 probable cases. Of the confirmed cases 777 are male and 734 are female. The majority of Island cases have been in their 30s, with 349 reported cases, followed by people in their 20s, with 270.

