COVID cases stay low

THURSDAY, July 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An "astounding" rise in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is putting intense strain on the state's health care system. Compared with the first half of July, the number of infections more than doubled in the past two weeks and deaths rose by 51 percent. In Mississippi, deaths owing to COVID-19 now average between three and four a day, health officials said at a news conference held Wednesday, The New York Times reported. More than 300 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care or on a ventilator compared with a few dozen at the start of July. In hospitals where intensive care units are full, some patients are being treated in emergency rooms, according to the officials.