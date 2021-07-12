Microsoft to soon add beauty filters to Teams

Ensure you look your best during those Microsoft Teams conferences when you have the Microsoft Modern Webcam. This office accessory has a high-quality video with HDR. Meanwhile, the True Look feature provides facial retouch, auto light adjustment, and autofocus. What’s more, this computer accessory even safeguards your privacy thanks to a privacy shutter that turns Teams video on and off and a Teams usage indicator. And for easy setup, this device easily secures to laptops, monitors, desks, and tripods. Furthermore, you’ll be happy to know that this webcam is certified for use with Microsoft Teams. Moreover, the 1,080p video and 78-degree field of view give you the coverage and quality you need. Finally, the USB-A connection provides a convenient plug-and-play design. Have a flawless video conference every time with help from the Modern Webcam.