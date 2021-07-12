3 perfect NBA free agency destinations for Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the NBA offseason and will soon look to make another deal. We knew that Walker was going to be moved this offseason with OKC being a potential trade suitor for him while moving Al Horford to a landing spot he wanted to go. That could have been the plan of Sam Presti. He has loaded the Thunder with plenty of assets over the next five years. Oklahoma City has a ton of draft picks from deals involving players like Paul George and Russell Westbrook.