Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 perfect NBA free agency destinations for Tim Hardaway Jr.

By Kenneth Teape
Posted by 
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim Hardaway Jr. is entering free agency for the second time in his NBA career this summer. He will be looking to top the four-year, $71 million deal that he landed from the New York Knicks last time and very easily could do so. Hardaway Jr. has played well the...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Hardaway
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Dallas Mavericks#Michigan Wolverine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to decide whether to move Ben Simmons while the Boston Celtics need to make some adjustments if they want to continue to improve. There is potential for is a an NBA trade scenario that would check boxes for both sides. It was a putrid performance...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: NBA Draft sends blunt message to big three

There’s no beating around it, the Golden State Warriors‘ decision to draft Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody sent a blunt message to their big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Essentially, the front office is saying if those three want to win another ring — they’ll have to do it with a young core.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
NBANBA Analysis Network

4 veteran free agents who could ring chase with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had been linked to a lot of different trade targets since their season ended in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. During the 2021 NBA Draft, they pulled the trigger. After it was reported that the Lakers were going...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Suns trade is centered on Jalen Brunson to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are just coming off a loss in the NBA Finals. They were able to run through the Western Conference but were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Moving forward, Phoenix is still looking to win a championship and can dive right into the offseason. The...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Chris Paul to Dallas Mavs In NBA Free Agency?

DALLAS - Coming off a surprise run to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns enter the offseason with Chris Paul's free agency looming large. Paul is widely expected to decline his $44.2 million player option in order to sign a new contract. While it is likely he returns to the Suns, there is attention being placed on potential landing spots if he were to depart.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Spurs open to sending DeMar DeRozan to Lakers in sign-and-trade?

DeMar DeRozan has openly said that he would love to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the only way for that to happen would be by way of a sign-and-trade. While there has been skepticism that the San Antonio Spurs would be open to making a deal with their Western Conference rival, it is apparently not out of the question.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In Veteran Forward

Now that we’ve closed the book on the NBA Finals, it’s time to address the latest offseason rumors. On Wednesday night, Marc Berman of the New York Post had an interesting report on the Boston Celtics and one of their targets for free agency. According to Berman, the Celtics have...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Thunder trade features Kemba Walker to Dallas

The Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the NBA offseason and will soon look to make another deal. We knew that Walker was going to be moved this offseason with OKC being a potential trade suitor for him while moving Al Horford to a landing spot he wanted to go. That could have been the plan of Sam Presti. He has loaded the Thunder with plenty of assets over the next five years. Oklahoma City has a ton of draft picks from deals involving players like Paul George and Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kawhi Leonard Free Agency News

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has the option to opt-out of his contract with the team ahead of free agency. But recent reports indicate that he isn’t going anywhere. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Kawhi is expected to re-sign with the Clippers this summer. He’ll...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant Jokingly Expresses Frustration With Adrian Wojnarowski

Tonight is the NBA Draft and fans around the NBA are excited to see who their favorite team is able to pick up. There are plenty of franchises who are hoarding picks right now (looking at you OKC) and it's quite obvious as to which teams are looking to rebuild and which teams are willing to trade picks for some depth.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.
NBAchatsports.com

Celtics Rumors Mailbag: Sign Lonzo Ball In NBA Free Agency? Damian Lillard Trade? + NBA Draft Rumors

Boston Celtics, Damian Lillard, Lonzo Ball, National Basketball Association, Myles Turner, Steven Adams. Boston Celtics rumors are heating up as we head into the NBA offseason & NBA draft! Should the Celtics try and sign Lonzo Ball, or should they try and trade for Damian Lillard? The question everyone wants to know is who will start at point guard for the Celtics in 2021? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks it all down for you with the latest news and rumors surrounding the Celtics. Come hang with us for the NBA draft! @Chat Sports will be having a watch party where we break down each pick and give you up to date information on who’s being selected and what trades are being done.
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 trade packages Heat could offer Thunder for Kemba Walker

The Miami Heat will have a lot of decisions to make this NBA offseason. The team has a ton of free agents, headlined by Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn entering restricted free agency. Retaining both of them will prove to be difficult as the team is strapped for salary cap...

Comments / 0

Community Policy